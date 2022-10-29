Nick Battaglia lives in an Atlanta apartment where everything is vintage except his underwear. “If it’s not from the forties to the seventies, it does not come into my house unless it’s an emergency,” he says. “I love how extravagant things could be, but at the same time, it goes back to those clean lines and simple designs. Ninety-nine percent of my stuff is true vintage.” He even gave his modern electronics retro touches. “My flat-screen TV is hidden in a 1950s tube television. I pulled out the tube and put the flat-screen inside.”