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Collection by Trurogirl

Historic Homes

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This 12-acre estate once frequented by president FDR comes with rolling hills, a creek, a heated pool, and a three-story stone residence
This 12-acre estate once frequented by president FDR comes with rolling hills, a creek, a heated pool, and a three-story stone residence
Nick Battaglia lives in an Atlanta apartment where everything is vintage except his underwear. “If it’s not from the forties to the seventies, it does not come into my house unless it’s an emergency,” he says. “I love how extravagant things could be, but at the same time, it goes back to those clean lines and simple designs. Ninety-nine percent of my stuff is true vintage.” He even gave his modern electronics retro touches. “My flat-screen TV is hidden in a 1950s tube television. I pulled out the tube and put the flat-screen inside.”
Nick Battaglia lives in an Atlanta apartment where everything is vintage except his underwear. “If it’s not from the forties to the seventies, it does not come into my house unless it’s an emergency,” he says. “I love how extravagant things could be, but at the same time, it goes back to those clean lines and simple designs. Ninety-nine percent of my stuff is true vintage.” He even gave his modern electronics retro touches. “My flat-screen TV is hidden in a 1950s tube television. I pulled out the tube and put the flat-screen inside.”
With the renovation finally complete, the couple are very happy in their reimagined home. “I can’t imagine the scenario in which we’re ever going to sell it,” says Tom.
With the renovation finally complete, the couple are very happy in their reimagined home. “I can’t imagine the scenario in which we’re ever going to sell it,” says Tom.
The yellow range was one of the first items the couple purchased for the renovation, and it shaped the rest of the home's decor.
The yellow range was one of the first items the couple purchased for the renovation, and it shaped the rest of the home's decor.
Tom purchased a beat up (but still functioning) wooden scissor sculpture at an online circus auction. Covered in peeling baby blue paint, some expressed doubts, but he had a vision. Inspired by the work of Claes Oldenburg, Tom approached local artist Teddy Noggle who sanded it down, built the pedestal box it’s placed on, and painted the sculpture bright yellow.
Tom purchased a beat up (but still functioning) wooden scissor sculpture at an online circus auction. Covered in peeling baby blue paint, some expressed doubts, but he had a vision. Inspired by the work of Claes Oldenburg, Tom approached local artist Teddy Noggle who sanded it down, built the pedestal box it’s placed on, and painted the sculpture bright yellow.
Mason Ros led the design of a 48-foot glass hallway that connects two newly renovated homes in New Orleans.
Mason Ros led the design of a 48-foot glass hallway that connects two newly renovated homes in New Orleans.
Set in Indiana, the Frost House’s original furniture and built-ins by Paul McCobb and Knoll will make you want to throw on a caftan and pour yourself a martini.
Set in Indiana, the Frost House’s original furniture and built-ins by Paul McCobb and Knoll will make you want to throw on a caftan and pour yourself a martini.
The restored 19th-century Smith Point Lighthouse sits in the Chesapeake Bay, a few miles off the coast of Reedville, Virginia.
The restored 19th-century Smith Point Lighthouse sits in the Chesapeake Bay, a few miles off the coast of Reedville, Virginia.
In early April, news broke that celebrity couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger quietly bought then razed the Ellwood-designed midcentury with plans to build a 15,000-square-foot modern farmhouse-style mansion in its place.
In early April, news broke that celebrity couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger quietly bought then razed the Ellwood-designed midcentury with plans to build a 15,000-square-foot modern farmhouse-style mansion in its place.
Los Angeles-based modernist architect Craig Ellwood’s 1950 Zimmerman House marked one of his earliest projects.
Los Angeles-based modernist architect Craig Ellwood’s 1950 Zimmerman House marked one of his earliest projects.

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