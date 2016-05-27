In the 1970s, Best Products contracted with James Wines’ "Sculpture in the Environment" (SITE) architecture firm to design nine highly unorthodox retail facilities. As described by SITE: "Since these retail structures are ubiquitous in the public domain, people’s reflex acceptance of their archetypal imagery has been used in each case to invert and change the meaning. Instead of approaching the BEST buildings as conventionally ‘designed’ architecture, they are treated as a ‘subject matter for art’ and a source of visual commentary on the American commercial strip."