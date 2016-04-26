Hi-Lo Shelving

Equally sculptural and functional, this shelving piece pairs high and low materials to generate intrigue from a familiar stepped form. The contrasts in textures and colors create a graphic play between the fractured marble and common plywood, as the composition of colored shapes wax and wane when viewed from different angles. Bold enough to stand alone, this shelving piece will command attention, while feeling right at home amongst beloved possessions.

Featuring Ceramic Sculptures by Keiko Narahashi

59"H x 12"D x 43"W