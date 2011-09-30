Henry Wilson's "Things Revisited"

When Australian designer Henry Wilson moved to the Netherlands to study for a Masters Degree at the Design Academy Eindhoven, he says he experienced a "philosophical shift away from the creation of new things and a re-examination of the role of the designer." He was feeling "increasing disenchantment with the role of the designer at a time of evident excess and wastefulness in a consumer driven market," he writes, along with a growing awareness of the world's dwindling resources. His musings and experimentations led him to invent a design exercise for himself: to tweak and update existing "classic" designs in a way that would reveal them in a fresh light. Here are the clever and elegant results of his experiments.