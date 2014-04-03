With his upbringing in rural Holland, his education in London, and his current base in Beijing, Dutch designer Henny van Nistelrooy mixes the flavors of his multiple worlds into a colorful and eclectic cocktail. His Extract series—comprising a screen, daybed, and blanket—smacks with craft as machine-woven fabrics are unthreaded into new geometric patterns, rendering the material both translucent and fringed. Furniture from his YIFU collection is sculpted in the shape of traditional Chinese garments. “Lately the scale of projects has gotten bigger,” he says. “It will be nice to find a counterbalance at some point working on something very small and very precise. Perhaps a collection of watches?”