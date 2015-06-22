Heirloom-Quality Kitchen Products Handcrafted in France

Malle w. Trousseau is a French culinary design company that was founded in 2012 by husband and wife Isabelle Mathez and Fredéric Winkler. Each item created by the brand is inspired by traditional French kitchenware, featuring high-quality items ranging stainless steel tools, wood accessories, and leather goods.

Winkler and Mathez came up with the idea for Malle w. Trousseau when their daughter Dalva was leaving home and requested favorite cookware and accessories from the family’s kitchen. Winkler and Mathez reflected on the gift their grandparents received when they got married—a trunk of heirloom-quality kitchen items. The brand now offers a similar trunk in their assortment called Le Trousseau, alongside a series of kitchenware, cookware, and accessories. Every item in Malle w. Trousseau’s collection is handcrafted in France and designed to be passed down from generation to generation, as inspired by the original trunk of kitchenware.