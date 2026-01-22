One of the most memorable interior spaces is the double-height living room, flanked on one side by tall windows.
A side-room off the main living space makes for the perfect playroom.
One of the two primary bedroom suites features a soaking tub overlooking the surrounding landscape.
The rear courtyard is a favorite space for family gatherings with Luke’s mom, Marnie.
SØKTAS
Textured travertine limestone slabs from ABC Stone run under the custom white oak vanity, and are also used on the walls.
The home’s single bathroom contains a vanity and mirror fabricated from old-growth redwood. The sink is cast concrete, and the faucet is from California Faucets. The inset wall shelf features a Japanese gouge texture done by Nick.
Centura matchstick tile in bone matte pair with Azul Baia porcelain mosaic accents against Benjamin Moore Titanic Rose walls, creating an unexpectedly joyful bathroom.
Designed by James Hubbell, Robert Thiele, and Rhoda Lopez, the organic residence has adobe walls, custom woodwork, and handmade ceramic details.
The home is quiet and secluded, sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac.
The home is quiet and secluded, sitting at the of a cul de sac.
The home is full of one of one details, like this expertly-tiled shower mosaic.
Ceramic artist Rhoda Lopez contributed her work throughout the home, from the lighting fixture above to bas-reliefs.
The fireplace is housed in a masonry tower off which the roof structure extends outward, sloping towards the earth.
The intention throughout was for each structure to feel cohesive yet independent, connected through a central courtyard that serves as the heart of the compound and creates a natural flow between the buildings and outdoor spaces.