Healdsburg Rural House

This innovative home comprises three pods framing a view to the west. The main living quarters, master suite, and guest quarters are in separate buildings connected by an open-air covered arcade. The interplay between indoor and outdoor living makes for a relaxed retirement for the home's owners.

DBA designed Martin's first custom home—the Post Earthquake House—in 1983. This one is a retirement home for him and his wife Ruth. It was a very fun experience working together with them on this very special and personal dwelling.