Collection by Anna Belyaev

Hardy Hardscape

A study in hardscape options and applications for landscaping

Friche Atelier landscaped the shaded backyard, where an Établi table and Le Balconier chairs cater to alfresco dining.
Main Access
Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden in the Mill Valley home of Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam and architect Chris Deam. Photo by Dustin Aksland.
A view from the kitchen back into Atherton's wing of the house, separated by the front door and walkway.
Allée
On the exterior, floating steel siding shields the home from the elements while allowing fresh air to flow in and out.
Layered landscaping by Boxleaf Design transforms the property.
The property is divided into zones, including a shade garden with a meandering path of staggered concrete pavers flanked by bamboo. As this area is sloped, the designers created a swale effect with permeable river rocks on one side.
Faceted forms clad in ipe slats provide an unexpected theater for fun in Tiburon, California. The landscape, by James Lord and Roderick Wyllie of Surfacedesign, was created for a family with young children. A walkway of pavers arranged in braille spells out a poem by Christopher Marlowe; this element was conceived by local landscape architect Topher Delaney.
After the home was assembled, a local contractor built the outdoor concrete patio and barbecue on site.
A backyard garden.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
In addition to its rear deck, which features an outdoor kitchen and hot tub and capitalizes on stunning ocean views, the Surf House in Santa Cruz, California, includes a sunny front patio that’s tucked between a customized surfboard storage unit and a garage.
Floating steel siding shields the home from the elements.
Colored concrete walls, pivoting glass doors, and a scissor-shaped steel roof maintain the fun and modern feel of this computer-game designer’s suburban poolside shelter. Project: Traeger Pool House Architect: Dan Phipps Architects Location: Woodside, California
Cristián created slots in the rear facade so that each home’s primary bedroom could have three exposures. The voids also allowed him to install skylights that illuminate the ground floor. The detailing of the ribbed exterior was adapted from a large institutional building designed by his father—“really almost a cut and paste,” says Cristián. The overhang at the rear of the building offers partial cover for the private walled patio that each family enjoys.
