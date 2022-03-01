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t
Collection by
Thomas Albrecht
Hardscape
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180
Photos
Minimal landscaping surrounds a new pool, with privacy walls painted the same green found throughout.
Since the screened porch was an addition to the original volume, the architects had it finished in channeled concrete to mark its difference.
Moss-covered rocks and twisted tree trunks give the landscape a fairyland-like quality.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
Sunlight pours through the surrounding treetops and creates light play on the forest floor and on the interior of the studio.
Gable in the front, party in the back. The designers preserved the facade of the original craftsman bungalow and added a new entry sequence, stairs, and porch surface.
Pine and gravel sleepers follow the site’s natural slope, weaving through the existing pine trees until reaching the home’s entrance.
The green roof over the one-story living area blends the home into the bushland.
She also introduced new masonry features in primary colors and reoriented the home’s glazing toward the backyard rather than the street.
The project, known as the Boulder Bridge House, is just down the hillside from Bruce and Connie's existing house.
“1893” is engraved over the door on the original structure, commemorating the year it was built.
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