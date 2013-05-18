Handmade Woven Furniture by León León

With summer fast approaching, Mexico City furniture design studio León León's bright, handmade woven pieces are incredibly appealing.

Oscar Mara and Paouline Dornic, the designers behind León León began designing their small collection of five woven chairs and stools in 2011. Inspired by the Acapulcuo chair of the '50s, each piece is named for a different summer cocktail (with its own recipe!) and hand-woven from plastic, vegetal fiber, and leather. The 12 different colors can be mixed into different combinations ensure a customized piece for your home.