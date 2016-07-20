Making of the DRIFT Chandelier

KEEP IS HAND BLOWN IN BROOKLYN, LED BY A MAN WITH SERIOUS SKILLS.

Those skills belong to Adam Holtzinger. Adam’s dedication to the craft of glassblowing is apparent through his passion and love for all things glass, more than 15 years of rigorous practice and his impressive list of clients in the art and design worlds. For more than a decade, Adam prototyped and produced work for prestigious designers Jeremy Pyles of Niche Modern and Lindsey Adelman, among others, and continues to teach and demonstrate around the globe.