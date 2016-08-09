Hanalei Beachfront Plantation Home, Kauai

This 1+ acre beachfront property offers 360 degrees views of mountain and sea and is just a stone’s throw away from the heart of Hanalei Town. Location and luxury come together to make this a rare opportunity to own a classic waterfront home in Hanalei Bay.

Built in the year 1910, this historic plantation home was the first house built on the sandy shores of Hanalei Bay. The expansive green lawn and swaying palm trees make the 2 story home an iconic representation of what Kauai once was in days past.

1.07 Acres | 3,000 sqft Living | 3BR / 2BA | Offered for $ 17.5M

www.hawaiilife.com/mls...