Hallways

Although John and Debby’s art collection fills much of their house, pieces such as these by Matias Faldbakken, Aaron Boone, and William O’Brien particularly shine in the curved gallery hallway, which was purpose-built for art.
Fontanez solved LOT-EK's conundrum of how to situate the bed against the center wall while still maintaining closet access by suggesting an automated dry-cleaning rack in the narrow closet. He and Russell access the closet from opposite ends. "We just have to make sure we don't spin it at the same time," Fontanez says.
Working with a limited footprint, a daunting slope, and killer views, architect Bruce Bolander went vertical with a secluded canyon house in Malibu. A colorful, laminate-clad wall of storage stretches seamlessly from the kitchen to the bedroom, where a repurposed speaker stand serves as the bedside table. Photo by J Bennett Fitts.
A double-height corridor runs the length of the house, and a slatted wall on the second floor overlooks the space.
Strategic site planning and smart technology help the 3,200-square-foot Great Gulf Active House achieve hyper-efficiency. The Toronto-based architecture firm, superkül, used triple-glazed windows; a solar hot water system; zoned heating; a fully automated HVAC system, skylights, and roller shades; LED lights; and spray foam insulation, among other green strategies.
The interiors of this 1850s threshing barn in rural England are finished in OSB. The material, usually used as sheathing under exterior cladding, reminded the project’s architect Carl Turner of the straw that was once held in the barn.
The once public hallway between the two apartments now boasts a bold wallpaper by Kravitz Design for Flavor Paper.
The two wings of the addition are connected by a central “void space.” The glass walls visually draw the garden and greenery into the living space. Both East Coast transplants, the couple wanted to more easily take advantage of favorable gardening conditions in the mild Northern California climate. With this in mind, they used the renovation to bring the outdoors in, as well as encourage easy and direct exterior access for gardening.
Christopher Simmonds Architect designed both the interior and exterior of Ravine Bungalow with a simple material palette. Masonry wraps into the entrance hallway, further emphasizing the connection between interior and exterior.
This hallway in Artery Residence showcases the homeowners' massive collection of art. Architect Hufft wanted the home to act as both a gallery and a “piece of art in itself.”
Installing artwork in a hallway is a great way to create drama in a small, narrow space; textured pieces like this one work particularly well because viewers can get very close.
You may think that a library has to be its own room, but books can be stored and read just about anywhere. Lining a hallway with books turns it into a library that you’ll walk through, and be inspired by, every day. Cabinets below provide extra storage and even a place to sit and read.
