H2Hotel in Healdsburg

Last weekend I spent a night at the new H2Hotel, the sister property of Hotel Healdsburg, which is one of my favorite places to stay in Sonoma County. Conceived as a younger, hipper, more affordable property—a sparse but much-needed category in wine country—the hotel is bright, airy, and eco-minded: woods are salvaged or sustainably harvested, the roof is 'living,' and an underground cistern collects and processes rainwater and runoff. Designed by David Baker + Partners, with interior design by Marie Fisher, the hotel is aiming for a LEED gold certification. All photographs by Zubin Shroff.