Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
v
Collection by
Victoria Wren
Gym
View
15
Photos
Serenity Indian Wells luxury mansion modern home gym workout room
Bundy Drive Los Angeles luxury home gym & workout room
The home is complete with a lower level recreation room, home gym and sauna.
Trousdale Beverly Hills luxury home gym & workout room
The rear structure contains a gym with sliders on both sides, a guestroom, and a kitchenette.
Gym - Daytime
Gym
gym
A corner that's used as a home gym.
Personal Gym
Gym - Nighttime
Gym
The living room features a sectional sofa and leather chair by Zanotta, coffee tables by Porro, a Kymo rug, and a floor lamp from Flos.
The Gym
Share