Formerly one room, the studio was split in two—a multipurpose room underneath a primary bedroom.
When an urban couple decided to build an affordable tiny house outside the city as a retreat from their busy lives, they found a site in the Stockholm archipelago and called on architect David Lookofsky of Lookofsky Architecture.
"The design intent was to calm down the geometry of the house," says Blue Truck Studio’s Peter Liang of the renovation.
The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">The exterior is clad in untreated cedar, "so it gets grayer every year,
Floor Plan of Bladderwrack Cabin by Ets Architecture
A screened porch encloses the breezeway between the main living area and the sleeping area, providing ample outdoor space for lounging or storing kayaks.