Guest House - Chilmark

This compact two-bedroom house occupies a sunny patch on a steep slope and is surrounded by native vegetation. It links to the main house by a path of rustic stones, and while it has some views of its larger neighbor, enjoys near-total privacy. It shares with the main house the same set of impulses: a continual connection with nature and a roof deck and other outdoor places to enjoy nature, including a roomy outdoor shower—angled mahogany slats built around a patinated steel frame. Inside are two bedrooms at opposite ends of the house, each with their own bathroom. The communal area is in the center of the guesthouse; it has a sitting area with three banquettes that convert to beds; a curtain by the kitchenette can be drawn for privacy, turning this into an extra bedroom for children. Interior walls are teak, cork and mahogany, giving the house the feel of a classic boat. The exterior is meticulously detailed, with copper cladding.