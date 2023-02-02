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Guest Casita Ideas
The 1970s apartment architect Ana Sawaia renovated for her clients Pedro and Flavia was poorly lit and felt cramped. In addition to removing partitions to bring in light and create a sense of openness, she also refinished elements like the concrete pillars and beams, which were stripped and polished to create a patinated effect.
There are 12 arches in total throughout the home, playing up the desert modernism vibes. “I feel like they bring a very soft, timeless, and creative aspect to such simple parts of the home—like as simple as a walkway or a window,” says Derek. In the kitchen, and throughout the home, there is no natural gas consumption; every appliance is electric.
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