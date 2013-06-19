Green Inspiration: Dwell on Design Preview

We always have strong green programming at Dwell on Design—from prefabs and solar arrays on the show floor to panel discussions and presentations on three stages—and this year is no exception. Highlights from this coming weekend, June 21-23, 2013, include a free green car ride-and-drive, multiple panels on Prefab construction, interior designers discussing How to Green Your Home—plus a presentation from sustainability champion and actor Ed Begley, Jr. and architect William R. Hefner as they reveal insights from their new building project, a LEED Platinum–track house for Begley. Green design is a subject of perennial interest to Dwell, and we're excited to explore the subject in more depth at Dwell on Design. For some inspiration, and a glimpse at some of our favorite green projects we've previously featured in the magazine and on Dwell.com, click through the slideshow.