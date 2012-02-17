Green & Affordable Prefab Home Debuts in Palm Springs

Tours of John Lautner’s Elrod House or the Annenberg’s newly re-opened Sunnylands may leave us wondering if we could ever afford a modernist luxury for ourselves, but thankfully LivingHomes and Cavco Industries have launched a more realistic option at the Prefab showcase during Palm Springs Modernism Week.

Inspired by the modern homes built by developer Joseph Eichler in the 1950s and 1960s, the C6 home offers potential homeowners a competitively-priced modern home built according to LEED Platinum standards. “This is actually the most energy efficient home we’ve ever done. It blew us away,” says Steve Glenn, CEO of LivingHomes, “We’re 51 percent more efficient than Title 24 building energy codes.” Here’s a look inside the home.