Collection by sherry williams

Greatroom

Walls of glass wrap around the main living area, framing striking views of the heated pool.
The living room features a sectional sofa and leather chair by Zanotta, coffee tables by Porro, a Kymo rug, and a floor lamp from Flos.
Bright-green shelving pops against the stone flooring in the home's large media room.
