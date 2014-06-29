Great Pop-Up Shops

An experiential alternative to staid brick-and-mortar stores, pop-up shops are like the food trucks of retail—nimble, creative, and fleeting. Pioneered by L.A. marketing firm Vacant at the turn of the millennium, the concept has evolved from being a catalyst for limited-edition retail launches to housing everything from book stores and salons to restaurants. The low barrier to entry and high commercial vacancy rate can lead to structures in which the location and goods outshine the design. But many retailers have created limited-time outlets that make an impression that lasts much longer than the lease. Here are some of Dwell’s favorite examples of the trend.