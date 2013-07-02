Great Bunk Beds

Bunk beds are a double design whammy when it comes to kids' rooms: They encourage imaginative play and save space in one fell swoop.

We've rounded up some of the great, thoughtfully-designed children's bedrooms found in the pages of Dwell over the last dozen years (see here and here for recaps). It's not terribly surprising to realize how many of these rooms feature bunk beds, built-ins, and transformable bed-to-desk arrangements. Not only are they more fun for kids—readymade play fort, anyone?—but they maximize floor space, an especially welcome asset for any family living in an urban environment.