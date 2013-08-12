Graphic Designer We Love: Romualdo Faura

Romualdo Faura is a graphic designer based in Murcia, Spain known for his minimal color palette, flat shapes, simplicity and focus on corporate branding, illustration, editorial and icon design projects. Faura completed his doctoral studies at the University of Murcia on the eduction of ethics in design studies and additionally has taught various subjects such as corporate identity, editorial design, and typography. Clients include Fast Company, BBVA, Observatory of Design and Architecture, LittleCrowd, and the Spanish Agency of International Cooperation Development.

