Graphic Designer We Love: Eiko Ojala

Graphic design that looks like paper cut-outs? Check. Estonia-based illustrator and graphic designer Eiko Ojala is tricking our noggins one by one. A 'Young Illustrators Award' nominee, Ojala's clientele ranges from The New York Times to the Victora and Albert Museum and has been featured on It's Nice That, iGnant, and Etapes. Click through to see a few of our favorite "cut-outs."

For more cool graphic design, check out Aaron Eiland, Julian Montague, and Olimpia Zagnoli!