Gramercy Park Triplex

This 3,000sf triplex renovation draws from the original 1929 Neo-Gothic building’s architectural details but reinterprets the dark and weighty material language of this existing structure through a lighter, dematerialized treatment of the interior architectural elements. The project involved combining three apartments, and posed a significant challenge to create a sense of seamless continuity between the barely-overlapping spaces. This was achieved through the use of an elegant and reductive palette of materials and by drawing a continuous ribbon of vertical circulation through three levels of living spaces.

Image Credit: © Eric Laignel