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Collection by Charles OHare

Good Design Elements

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The sleeping cabin perches on a rocky rise near the Floating House; Meredith imagines these two as a start of a string of buildings that will wrap around the island.
The sleeping cabin perches on a rocky rise near the Floating House; Meredith imagines these two as a start of a string of buildings that will wrap around the island.
After a fire ravaged the site in rural Portugal, architect Miguel Marcelino designed this country house on its existing stone garden terraces.
After a fire ravaged the site in rural Portugal, architect Miguel Marcelino designed this country house on its existing stone garden terraces.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
Designed by famed local architect Jackson Hallett, this 1970s residence in Midland, Michigan, manages to be monolithic and airy at the same time.
Designed by famed local architect Jackson Hallett, this 1970s residence in Midland, Michigan, manages to be monolithic and airy at the same time.
As the surrounding forest regenerates and the young trees mature, the Line Hole Cabin will settle into its landscape and the vistas will continue to evolve. “We wanted to create the residence as a case study for what a modern cabin could be in a location like this,” says Barnes.
As the surrounding forest regenerates and the young trees mature, the Line Hole Cabin will settle into its landscape and the vistas will continue to evolve. “We wanted to create the residence as a case study for what a modern cabin could be in a location like this,” says Barnes.
Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
Tony Smith, Ted van Fossen, and Laurence Cuneo met in 1937 at the New Bauhaus in Chicago, then headed by László Moholy-Nagy. After the school closed, Smith and Cuneo joined Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin fellowship; in 1939, van Fossen received a commission to design and build a house for Rob and Mary Gunning, a young Bohemian couple with a wooded lot on the edge of a ravine. The designers applied Wright’s principles of organic design to the Gunning House, which they named Glenbrow.
Floor plan of Košická by Architéka
Floor plan of Košická by Architéka
Plants grow all around—and on the roof of—the multilevel Buenos Aires home an architect and a textile company cofounder built on a 26-foot-wide lot.
Plants grow all around—and on the roof of—the multilevel Buenos Aires home an architect and a textile company cofounder built on a 26-foot-wide lot.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
Calacatta Viola Laminam porcelain tops the island and wraps the vent hood. Article's Aino pendant lights illuminate the space.
The new, stepped decks run the length of the house, visually and physically connecting both sides of the building.
The new, stepped decks run the length of the house, visually and physically connecting both sides of the building.
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
The house is clad in Siberian larch and has a standing-seam Galvalume roof. Landscape architect Karin Ursula used native plantings to help the land recover from construction. The gravel put down in lieu of new soil will gradually fill in with plants as leaves decompose and produce a layer of soil.
The house is clad in Siberian larch and has a standing-seam Galvalume roof. Landscape architect Karin Ursula used native plantings to help the land recover from construction. The gravel put down in lieu of new soil will gradually fill in with plants as leaves decompose and produce a layer of soil.

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