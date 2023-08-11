SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Glen Williams

GMCMH

View 5 Photos
The Motorhome’s 150-square-foot living space is well thought out, with a functional layout and smart storage.
The Motorhome’s 150-square-foot living space is well thought out, with a functional layout and smart storage.
“We removed the upper cabinets that come standard in GMCs, because they block a lot of the windows, and that really closes in the space,” Justin says.
“We removed the upper cabinets that come standard in GMCs, because they block a lot of the windows, and that really closes in the space,” Justin says.
The cabinetry is topped with Walnut butcher block countertops and a built-in end-grain cutting board.
The cabinetry is topped with Walnut butcher block countertops and a built-in end-grain cutting board.
The couple rebuilt the dashboard using walnut and updated the steering wheel, air vent trim, A/C controls, speaker housing and arm rests.
The couple rebuilt the dashboard using walnut and updated the steering wheel, air vent trim, A/C controls, speaker housing and arm rests.