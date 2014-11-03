Glass Prefab Cabin is Ultimate Outdoor Getaway

Glass walls and a slide-away wall connect this rural escape with the outdoors.

A compact recreational home on a sliver of an island in the Dutch countryside, the one-room Island House leaves a small footprint at only 225 square feet. A slide-out side wall and parallel glass walls, which support a gabled roof and provide a lengthwise view of the island, open up the home to the countryside, while the clever interior arrangement makes sure nothing gets in the way of the view. Co-designer Remko Remijnse of 2by4 Architects said the demands of the cramped site—the prefabricated wall panels were brought in by boat—inspired him to look for efficient solutions. The resulting cabin inspired a series of modular prototypes that prospective clients can customize to create their own escape, no island necessary.