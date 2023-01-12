Generous 11-foot-tall ceilings help make the rooms feel larger and brighter, and the curved edges introduce a quality Litera describes as “an endlessness and curiosity.” As part of the brief, the client also wanted an enormous saltwater aquarium that would mimic the conditions of the Great Barrier Reef. The 9.8-foot-long, 3.2-foot-deep tank runs along the wall of the living room in line with the kitchen cabinetry, and the structure of the floor was specially engineered to take the weight of the tank. “It’s an absolutely incredible feature of the home,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.