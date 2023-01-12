SubscribeSign In
Articulated reveals mark where the drywall meets the wood of the tread, and a bent steel railing, powder-coated black, follows the line of the staircase.
“We definitely wanted to preserve the character of the home and make sure that it always fits the neighborhood,” says designer Jenny Bassett. To that end, the team kept the front façade intact, only repainting and adding new landscaping. The fireplace in the living room was also retained, so wood is stored in the front yard for easy access.
Waterfall countertops envelop a storage island for samples.
The quartzite island in the kitchen is a grounding presence beneath the void and a focal point between the dining room and living room. The living room features a Gentry sofa by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso.
The use of raw, natural materials continues into the bathrooms, which feature timber joinery with concrete countertops that appear to float weightlessly.
The bedroom closets are painted in soft colors—Dulux Shetland Lace and Lama—to create what Litera describes as “special, warm moments” that add a sense of comfort and closeness to the lofty spaces.
Generous 11-foot-tall ceilings help make the rooms feel larger and brighter, and the curved edges introduce a quality Litera describes as “an endlessness and curiosity.” As part of the brief, the client also wanted an enormous saltwater aquarium that would mimic the conditions of the Great Barrier Reef. The 9.8-foot-long, 3.2-foot-deep tank runs along the wall of the living room in line with the kitchen cabinetry, and the structure of the floor was specially engineered to take the weight of the tank. “It’s an absolutely incredible feature of the home,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.
The kitchen sits at the center of the home beneath the void. Beneath the stair, sliding pocket doors conceal a pantry and kitchen appliances (such as the toaster and kettle).
The Swing from Resource Furniture uses a swinging shelf to form the bed support.
