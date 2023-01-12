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Collection by Jill goldman

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Thomas’ favorite space—and what attracted him to the home in the first place—is the large studio that was used by Locher as an art studio and has been converted into a living room. “There’s a big, beautiful window and it is clearly one of the house's greatest features,” he explains.
Thomas’ favorite space—and what attracted him to the home in the first place—is the large studio that was used by Locher as an art studio and has been converted into a living room. “There’s a big, beautiful window and it is clearly one of the house's greatest features,” he explains.
A small bathroom has been created in the corner of the master bedroom using white-framed crittall-style windows.
A small bathroom has been created in the corner of the master bedroom using white-framed crittall-style windows.
The neutral color palette keeps the focus on the period details in the home, including finely crafted woodwork around the windows. The bathrooms use Vipp bathroom modules in white. Details such as the rounded corners and floating vanity top elevate the otherwise minimal form.
The neutral color palette keeps the focus on the period details in the home, including finely crafted woodwork around the windows. The bathrooms use Vipp bathroom modules in white. Details such as the rounded corners and floating vanity top elevate the otherwise minimal form.
The clients have a large collection of indoor plants, and 4 S Architecture designed a scheme with plenty of spots to display plants, from the deep windowsills to the semi-recessed extractor above the island that features an integrated shelf. “We had originally specified a fully flush extractor system, but they are very expensive,” says architect, Julia Hamson. “We went for one that is semi-recessed, so was cost effective but still has less visual impact than a dropped extractor.”
The clients have a large collection of indoor plants, and 4 S Architecture designed a scheme with plenty of spots to display plants, from the deep windowsills to the semi-recessed extractor above the island that features an integrated shelf. “We had originally specified a fully flush extractor system, but they are very expensive,” says architect, Julia Hamson. “We went for one that is semi-recessed, so was cost effective but still has less visual impact than a dropped extractor.”
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
Marble counters, custom white oak cabinetry, and terrazzo tile flooring from Ann Sacks brighten up the kitchen. "Their light tones were the right balance of Southern California modernism with the warmer, highly crafted wood carpentry that the Puget Sound region is known for," says Wittman.
Marble counters, custom white oak cabinetry, and terrazzo tile flooring from Ann Sacks brighten up the kitchen. "Their light tones were the right balance of Southern California modernism with the warmer, highly crafted wood carpentry that the Puget Sound region is known for," says Wittman.
“Everything needed to be approachable and simple,” says Hilary. “The house reflects who we are.”
“Everything needed to be approachable and simple,” says Hilary. “The house reflects who we are.”
The bathroom towards the front of the building had a greater width than the staircase: rather than having a notch, Bader curved the wall. “It gave it flow instead of an abrupt change of direction.” That theme is echoed on the main level, with a curved ceiling in the kitchen to disguise a pesky bulkhead.
The bathroom towards the front of the building had a greater width than the staircase: rather than having a notch, Bader curved the wall. “It gave it flow instead of an abrupt change of direction.” That theme is echoed on the main level, with a curved ceiling in the kitchen to disguise a pesky bulkhead.
Paul pushed hard for a laundry chute from the third floor. The door is concealed in the custom bedside drawers.
Paul pushed hard for a laundry chute from the third floor. The door is concealed in the custom bedside drawers.
The wood-burning fireplace on the main floor adds so much ambiance that Shelley says she finds herself wishing for cooler days so she can light it up.
The wood-burning fireplace on the main floor adds so much ambiance that Shelley says she finds herself wishing for cooler days so she can light it up.
“This house has so many fireplaces,” laughs Bader. Two gas and one wood-burning fireplaces were sourced from Fireplace Stop.
“This house has so many fireplaces,” laughs Bader. Two gas and one wood-burning fireplaces were sourced from Fireplace Stop.
A vibrant yellow pocket door adds a playful splash of color in the bathroom/laundry area on the lower level.
A vibrant yellow pocket door adds a playful splash of color in the bathroom/laundry area on the lower level.
Cover Architecture and EEK Studio designed the custom vanity, which was fabricated by Hardwood Habitat. The wood door conceals the toilet room, while a pocket door separates the bathroom from the bedroom. The terrazzo floor tile is from Cle Tile.
Cover Architecture and EEK Studio designed the custom vanity, which was fabricated by Hardwood Habitat. The wood door conceals the toilet room, while a pocket door separates the bathroom from the bedroom. The terrazzo floor tile is from Cle Tile.
Mudroom cabinetry creates consistency with the rest of the house.
Mudroom cabinetry creates consistency with the rest of the house.
In the kitchen, a single Sektion wardrobe from IKEA is used to stow both clothing and various food and dining items. Throughout the apartment, Krajewski replaced the time-worn flooring, installing new white oak planks by Hull Forest with a buffed oil finish by Waterlox.
In the kitchen, a single Sektion wardrobe from IKEA is used to stow both clothing and various food and dining items. Throughout the apartment, Krajewski replaced the time-worn flooring, installing new white oak planks by Hull Forest with a buffed oil finish by Waterlox.
Modern kitchen includes triple-bay sink, gas range, and hidden storage.
Modern kitchen includes triple-bay sink, gas range, and hidden storage.

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