SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lalaine David

GF

View 14 Photos
Curved stairs at entrance
Curved stairs at entrance
The entrance area serves as a transit from the outdoor landscape to the interior space. That’s why the sand is brought indoors. There is a “ritual” corner — to wash your hands and feet after the walk.
The entrance area serves as a transit from the outdoor landscape to the interior space. That’s why the sand is brought indoors. There is a “ritual” corner — to wash your hands and feet after the walk.
The Entrée
The Entrée
Rear Courtyard
Rear Courtyard
Poolside
Poolside
Library Detail
Library Detail
Exterior
Exterior
Entry Courtyard
Entry Courtyard