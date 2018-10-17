28 Spooky, Sophisticated Ways to Get Your Home Into the Halloween Spirit

28 Spooky, Sophisticated Ways to Get Your Home Into the Halloween Spirit

Contrary to what some people may think, you don't have to go buy flimsy, Halloween-specific decorations in order to get your space ready for the scary movie night or costume party you've been wanting to host. Rather, you can use high-quality, modern products that you'll want to keep in your home way past October 31. It's all about the way they're placed and combined.

Take a look at these 28 products we recommend for crafting a dark and spooky—yet sophisticated—space for the season. You'll also find some great entertaining tools that will make your guests want to go home and decorate their own space in all black.

Done by Deer Balloon Print Flag Garland
Shop Now
Done by Deer Balloon Print Flag Garland
Alex and Alexa
Menu Cyclades Vases
Shop Now
Menu Cyclades Vases
Lumens
HAY Small Tree Trunk Vase in White
Shop Now
HAY Small Tree Trunk Vase in White
Need Supply Co.
Iittala Sarpaneva Cast Iron Casserole
Shop Now
Iittala Sarpaneva Cast Iron Casserole
Houzz
Shop Now
CB2 Black With White Stripe Rug
CB2
Shop Now
Areaware Totem Pillar Candles (Set of 3)
Food52
Shop Now
Lassen Kubus 4 Candle Holder in Black
by Lassen
Shop Now
Black+Blum Tapered Loop Candle Holder
Shop Now
The Citizenry Puebla Marble Serving Board
The Citizenry
Shop Now
The Citizenry San Cristobal Wall Hanging
The Citizenry
Shop Now
Vitra Eames House Bird
Design Within Reach
Shop Now
Driade Nemo Chair
Lumens
Shop Now
Areaware Hand Bowl
Generate Design
Shop Now
2nd Shift Design Co. Print Hanging Frame
Food52
Shop Now
Young & Battaglia King Edison Ghost Pendant Lamp
Generate Design
Shop Now
Emile Henry Ceramic Cheese Fondue Set
Food52
Shop Now
MIKOL Marble Tray
Generate Design
Shop Now
Aruliden Glasscape Icescape Candle
Gessato