Collection by Marianne Colahan
Geometric Lighting by New Zealand’s Resident
Resident is a lighting and furniture company based in New Zealand that designs and manufactures innovative furnishings for the modern home. Many of Resident’s lamps are defined by their geometric shapes and stunning angles—they're fixtures that are bold enough to stand out, while also subtle enough to blend into existing interiors. These five lamps, new to the Dwell Store, provide graphic geometric interest to a modern space.