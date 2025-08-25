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c
Collection by
Cally Quist
Geometric
View
7
Photos
Tom says he left the concrete vaults deliberately rough and unfinished to create “a contemporary experience of space and light that feels rooted in the past.”
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">"Entering the house feels remarkably like stepping aboard a vessel,
Listed for the first time, Mart van Schijndel’s ’90s residence in Utrecht has a postmodern facade and a minimalist interior illuminated by two glass-encased courtyards.
Dellekamp + Schleich built this C-shaped weekend getaway in Valle de Bravo with a central courtyard that prioritizes play.
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