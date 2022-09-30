General House Inspo
The front door opens right into the dining room where vintage furniture helps make it feel welcoming. Priscilla reupholstered the seat cushions with a Chinoiserie-flavored floral fabric from Carolina Irving Textiles. The metal drum pendant is from The Urban Electric Co. Priscilla acquired the large oil painting by Claire Sherman from DC Moore Gallery in Chelsea when she was its director. "Identifying a proper hanging wall for it was a priority,
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”