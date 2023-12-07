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General Feel
Maclean opted to wrap the building in zincalume corrugate, or corrugated iron. “Dunedin is not the sunniest spot in the world. It rains a lot,” says Maclean. “So, having something that sort-of shimmed in the bush was quite attractive, rather than it being dark and stealth or another color that mimicked greenery.”
These stairs mimic the magic of "the ship"—a floating living room in the home— by appearing to float without support. "I drew the stairs like this, but I had no idea how to construct them," says architect and homeowner Pieter Weijnen, laughing. Project builder Jasper Kerkhofs came to the rescue, using two iron rods to fix each stair to the wall. Steel cables were added to guard the sides of the staircase.
Not everyone has a credibility bookcase. Your kids’ discarded toys and jackets may be strewn on the floor, or your roommate is in the throes of an online boxing class. Perhaps your cat is licking its unmentionables, and it’s not quite the scene you want to set for your one-on-one. Luckily, Zoom makes it easy to manifest the environment we want if the environment we have isn’t ideal. If you’ve ever wanted to dial in from a Dwell house, now’s your chance.
The aesthetic approach taken by Angerio Design assumes an attitude of balance; original 1890s finishes (wooden columns, beams, structural decking and brick bearing walls) are uncovered, preserved and displayed, and the interposition of more contemporary, volumetric forms establishes a contrast with those historic surfaces.
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