Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Lorena B.

General Feel

View 4 Photos
In the living room, a Stûv fireplace sits near Lori’s favorite place to paint. “We made the southeast corner glass, because that’s where the best view is,” says BCJ principal Ray Calabro.
In the living room, a Stûv fireplace sits near Lori’s favorite place to paint. “We made the southeast corner glass, because that’s where the best view is,” says BCJ principal Ray Calabro.
"The front door opens to a verdant view framed by a yellow wall that introduces the initial vista of mountain peaks."
"The front door opens to a verdant view framed by a yellow wall that introduces the initial vista of mountain peaks."