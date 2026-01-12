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Collection by James Zimmerman

Garden Shed

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A roughly 650-square-foot guest cottage sits low among the trees along the drive, partially concealed by the surrounding forest.
A roughly 650-square-foot guest cottage sits low among the trees along the drive, partially concealed by the surrounding forest.
Elsewhere on the property, a small tea house is set into the wooded slope.
Elsewhere on the property, a small tea house is set into the wooded slope.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
Clerestory windows let light into the backyard recording studio.
Clerestory windows let light into the backyard recording studio.