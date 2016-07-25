Garden Room for Generations

This extension to an existing family home in Midlothian was designed to connect to the garden, which slopes up from the garden room. The additional living space was designed to enable a more senior member of the family to live and sleep on the ground floor, independent of but connected to other members of the family. The generations of this family were able to begin sharing a home in time to enjoy Christmas together in 2015, and their feedback since then has been tremendous. They have particularly enjoyed the quality of light and improved connection to the garden, especially following the re-landscaping done in Spring 2016. More at www.douglasstrachan.com