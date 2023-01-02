SubscribeSign In
Collection by Donnie Thompson

Garages

View 14 Photos
The adjoining garage also doubles as a recreational room, with a vintage roadster and nearby pool table lending some fun.
In addition to the 4,000-square-foot home, there is also a new guest house and garage with a shared porch that continues the material palette and design language established at the main house.
The architects dubbed the detached backyard unit the "cube." A staircase with floating tread leads up to a rooftop deck.
The bi-level car barn, a spare, timber-clad structure with an A-frame roof, nods to traditional farmhouses, but is “sleek and contemporary in spirit,” says Geremia. Inspired by an old photo of a porcelain farmhouse sink, it features polished concrete floors.
The studio features polished concrete floors. “It is the same as the flooring used in parking lots and gas stations,” says architect Rodrigo Simão. “It’s very durable, and I thought this would be suitable for a home located closely within nature.”
When not in use, the ladder hangs in front of a closet that stores the family’s camping gear.
The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
The simple finishes provide a backdrop for the homeowners’ collection of carefully curated furnishings, many of which are vintage (and, yes, cozy). One partner is a graphic designer, and she brought her own strong design sensibilities to the project. “She likes contrast, black and white, and bold color,” says Cuppett.
Large wood beams frame the sauna’s deck and outdoor shower area.
They converted the garage into a flexible performance space, which became a workout room and practice space for their teen kids during the pandemic.
From beautiful carriage doors to stainless steel cabinets and antique memorabilia neon signs, Portland-based company Vault designs gorgeous spaces
How about a customized barn to house that prized classic car collection. Barn Pros can set you up with a wide variety of packages including everything from blueprints (you could pay up to $30,000 for those alone) to lumber and hardware, ready to build—the only materials not included are nails, concrete, and the final layer of roofing.
