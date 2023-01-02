Garages
The simple finishes provide a backdrop for the homeowners’ collection of carefully curated furnishings, many of which are vintage (and, yes, cozy). One partner is a graphic designer, and she brought her own strong design sensibilities to the project. “She likes contrast, black and white, and bold color,” says Cuppett.
How about a customized barn to house that prized classic car collection. Barn Pros can set you up with a wide variety of packages including everything from blueprints (you could pay up to $30,000 for those alone) to lumber and hardware, ready to build—the only materials not included are nails, concrete, and the final layer of roofing.