Cabinets hang from the ceiling around the kitchen, helping defining the area without obstructing the natural light that flows throughout the building.
Floor Plan of San Diego ADU by Modern Granny Flat
“The lighting in the shower makes it feel like an outdoor shower,” says Shannon. “It’s like you’re in Hawaii.”
Though the ceiling looks spectacular, it’s really crafted from standard 2’x2’ boards from Home Depot. LED light strips enhance the impact. “When you explain the method to someone, they’re like, ‘that’s it?!’” Laughs Losada-Amor.
Natural materials (wood and plant-life) help keep the converted garage from feeling too small.
The millwork hides the bed and desk, but it also conceals the air conditioner. “Everything is integrated,” says Losada-Amor. “That’s what keeps it clean.” Even the garage door mechanism is hidden here.
The ultra-flexible space easily transforms into a bedroom and work area, thanks to a clever wall system designed by the Modern Granny Flat team.
“I consider light to actually be one of the materials here,” says Losada-Amor. Skylights (including one in the shower) offer ventilation as well as light.
Given the great weather in Carlsbad, the garage door is frequently open to let in the warm air and light.