Collection by Veronique Marier

Garage

View 13 Photos
Oversized Two Car Pull-Through Garage that includes a secondary laundry hookup.
GREENHOUSE by ZROBIM architects in Minsk, Belarus
Carstensen painted the body and exterior trim on the garage the same color, in order to "make the house look slightly more modern, without losing character," he said. The color is a discontinued shade, called Evening Canyon, from Behr, that he had mixed at Home Depot. "I tried so many before landing on this one," he said. "This one ended up being my favorite, because it maintains a nice warm tone all throughout the day. Others would end up either looking too cool (almost navy blue) in direct sunlight, or just look brown."
A garage full of cupboards can’t contain Orpilla’s toolkit.
Lockyer added native desert plants to a courtyard near the garage.
The slanted roof above the garage, painted white to reflect the heat in the tropical environment, also contains a solar heating system for water. The home also features a rainwater collection system, particularly useful during the long rainy season.
While the idea of a motorcycle shed might not initially scream "elegant she shed," there's a lot to love in this shed by Drop Structures. The exterior lighting gives the building a presence at night, and the mixing of natural wood, a white door, and darker cladding make for simple but modern exterior.
A cedar clad garage door.
