Garage
“The goal I had was for a new building to be sympathetic to a quirky, soulful little cabin that was not modern in many ways,” Jones says. He mirrored the original home by incorporating the same cement stucco, painted pure white, with Douglas fir soffits. Two Douglas fir trees had to be cut down during construction, and they were repurposed throughout the home—including for this bench.
Fancy yourself as an amateur builder? The GaragePlanShop supplies blueprints to build your dream garage from scratch. This Craftsman-style garage plan with loft features three garage bays and offers 928 square feet of parking. Two bays are deep enough to accommodate boat storage. Interior stairs lead to the loft, perfect for storage or a hobby room