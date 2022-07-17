SubscribeSign In
Manson Barn by SkB Architects
Manson Barn by SkB Architects
“The goal I had was for a new building to be sympathetic to a quirky, soulful little cabin that was not modern in many ways,” Jones says. He mirrored the original home by incorporating the same cement stucco, painted pure white, with Douglas fir soffits. Two Douglas fir trees had to be cut down during construction, and they were repurposed throughout the home—including for this bench.
A Renlita Floataway garage door is shielded by one of the home’s many overhangs.
To reference the original structure and to offer privacy, Grizzle left two of the shingled walls standing. The building, accessed by a cedar deck, opens to its surroundings via a sliding glass wall by Fleetwood and a bifold steel-and-glass garage door from Wilson Doors.
Detached Garage with shadow block detail
Fancy yourself as an amateur builder? The GaragePlanShop supplies blueprints to build your dream garage from scratch. This Craftsman-style garage plan with loft features three garage bays and offers 928 square feet of parking. Two bays are deep enough to accommodate boat storage. Interior stairs lead to the loft, perfect for storage or a hobby room
The flat roof of the Nakhshabs’ energy-efficient home is topped with photo-voltaic panels. It is the first single-family LEED Gold–certified residence in San Diego.
The garage is set up like an art gallery.
The darker gray garage door offers a chromatic and textural contrast to the concrete shell.
When not in use during winter, the tub is hidden from the home’s view. The entrance has a sheltered overhang for car parking.
A wood-wrapped carport completes the property. The cottage is located near two additional homes Breuer completed for Stillman, which can be accessed by trails.
