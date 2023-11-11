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Galveston House
Several shapes and configurations were initially presented, but the Neelys immediately fell in love with the “plus sign” concept proposed by the Höweler + Yoon team. “The four wings each face a particular view, so the house becomes like a viewing device—like an inhabitable telescope,” says architect Eric Höweler.
Honed marble counters sit atop custom walnut cabinets. The backsplash tile (Umi Calm in Rosemary from DDS Tile) is the first finish Chanel chose. "When I was trying to decide our direction for this house, that was really the first material that I came across that I was like, 'Okay, this is the vibe,'
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