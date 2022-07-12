SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Tilly Perry

futuristic

View 54 Photos
Concrete stairs lead from the ground level to the main living area of the home. The walls are covered in black plaster embedded with tiny stones that, according to Martin, "add a little brightness."
Concrete stairs lead from the ground level to the main living area of the home. The walls are covered in black plaster embedded with tiny stones that, according to Martin, "add a little brightness."
A central courtyard is planted with hardy local fauna. A glass atrium at one side holds the hidden elevator and a stairway that leads to the ground-floor entryway.
A central courtyard is planted with hardy local fauna. A glass atrium at one side holds the hidden elevator and a stairway that leads to the ground-floor entryway.
Located in Georgetown, the well-preserved, four-level property has not changed hands since the 1940s.
Located in Georgetown, the well-preserved, four-level property has not changed hands since the 1940s.
This one-room flat in Stockholm, Sweden, is listed for SEK 4,900,000 (approximately $476,500 USD) by Christer Karkenne of Fantastic Frank.
This one-room flat in Stockholm, Sweden, is listed for SEK 4,900,000 (approximately $476,500 USD) by Christer Karkenne of Fantastic Frank.
Floor Plan of Cabin House by Taliesyn Design &amp; Architecture
Floor Plan of Cabin House by Taliesyn Design &amp; Architecture
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
Columbus, Indiana, resident Nick Slabaugh tasked Chicago architect Grant Gibson with creating a low-cost home on a small lot near the city’s downtown. Its design references local architectural landmarks. Gibson says the building’s "low profile with a bulging roof element
Columbus, Indiana, resident Nick Slabaugh tasked Chicago architect Grant Gibson with creating a low-cost home on a small lot near the city’s downtown. Its design references local architectural landmarks. Gibson says the building’s "low profile with a bulging roof element
Designed by Madeiguincho, the Columba tree house has handbuilt furniture, a roof deck, and a slide.
Designed by Madeiguincho, the Columba tree house has handbuilt furniture, a roof deck, and a slide.
With regards to the woodwork, "all of the new stuff that we added all have modern profiles," says Rausch, but their application recalls the home’s traditional roots. White paint marries new and old.
With regards to the woodwork, "all of the new stuff that we added all have modern profiles," says Rausch, but their application recalls the home’s traditional roots. White paint marries new and old.
When an urban couple decided to build an affordable tiny house outside the city as a retreat from their busy lives, they found a site in the Stockholm archipelago and called on architect David Lookofsky of Lookofsky Architecture.
When an urban couple decided to build an affordable tiny house outside the city as a retreat from their busy lives, they found a site in the Stockholm archipelago and called on architect David Lookofsky of Lookofsky Architecture.
Camper House Floor Plan
Camper House Floor Plan

34 more saves