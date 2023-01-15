Future Home
The Modus team vaulted the ceilings and added skylights, as well as glass doors across the back wall. Custom white oak paneling covers the wall up to the ceiling, as well as the island. “It’s one of the first things that you see when you walk into the house,” says Grace of the island. “It brings the right amount of drama.”
When looking to add an ADU to their backyard in Highland Park, Oni Lazarus and her partner Didi went with Cover’s turnkey offering. The Los Angeles–based prefab builders managed every step, giving the couple an idyllic, indoor/outdoor rental unit that capitalizes on sunny Southern California weather.