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l
Collection by
Lynn Ruck
Furniture Ideas
View
8
Photos
At one end of the house is the primary bedroom, which enjoys floor-to-ceiling glass views and its own porch.
Space saving solutions within the 235-square-foot cabins include custom furniture hacks like a fold-away dining table that conceals built-in shelving.
The home was originally built as a birding cabin in the early 20th century.
One of the bedrooms is perfect for use as a large study/home office.
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