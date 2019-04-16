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Collection by Lynn Ruck

Furniture Ideas

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At one end of the house is the primary bedroom, which enjoys floor-to-ceiling glass views and its own porch.
At one end of the house is the primary bedroom, which enjoys floor-to-ceiling glass views and its own porch.
Space saving solutions within the 235-square-foot cabins include custom furniture hacks like a fold-away dining table that conceals built-in shelving.
Space saving solutions within the 235-square-foot cabins include custom furniture hacks like a fold-away dining table that conceals built-in shelving.
The home was originally built as a birding cabin in the early 20th century.
The home was originally built as a birding cabin in the early 20th century.
One of the bedrooms is perfect for use as a large study/home office.
One of the bedrooms is perfect for use as a large study/home office.