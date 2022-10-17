Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
e
Collection by
Elizabeth Garrison
furniture
View
5
Photos
Jyotsna reads on a custom sofa by Retro Modern Design, Vancouver B.C., Canada, in the living area.
Wall shelving is made of wood salvaged from other parts of the house.
“There was no way out to the backyard from the main living space” before, says Boyer, who swapped out the windows for a large sliding glass door.
Share