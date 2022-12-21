SubscribeSign In
Collection by James Baker

Furniture - Dining Table

The kitchen and dining areas seamlessly blend through materiality. Original pine ceilings add texture, and sleek, painted MDF cabinetry makes the room feel modern.
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
Original details are displayed immediately upon entry, including the moldings wrapping around the main dining area, as well as the wide-plank floors and decorative mantle.
