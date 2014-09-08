Collection by Patrick Sisson
Furniture Designs Made With Mind-Bending Materials
The story of modern furniture design can't be separated from material technology. Ever since Charles and Ray Eames discovered a molding process to create curvaceous pieces of plywood, innovations and new materials have inspired designers to give form to previously impossible shapes. Click through the slideshow for some of the latest innovations that have caught our eye, from sleek chairs made from wool to lamps hewn from lava rocks.